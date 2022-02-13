UN envoy Stephanie Williams met on Sunday (13) with the two rival Libyan leaders and urged them to “preserve stability”, without taking a stand for either of them.

Libya, a country marked by struggles and power divisions, currently has two prime ministers based in the capital, Tripoli. On 10 February, Parliament appointed Fathi Bashagha as a replacement for Abdelhamid Dbeibah, who refuses to step down.

Amid the political chaos, American Stephanie Williams, special adviser to UN Secretary-General António Guterres for Libya, met in Tripoli with Dbeibah, and underlined “the importance of all actors” in preserving stability.

Williams also “meeted with Prime Minister Designate Bashagha, to whom he “emphasized the need to move forward in an inclusive, transparent and consensual manner and to maintain stability.”

“The emphasis must remain on holding free, fair and inclusive national elections as soon as possible,” the emissary said, confirming that the UN will remain neutral on this issue.

On Thursday, the UN spokesperson initially stated that the organization continued to recognize Dbeibah as prime minister. But the next day, Guterres softened that stance, indicating that he had “taken note” of Bashagha’s appointment and urged “all parties to continue preserving stability in Libya as an absolute priority.”

Libya has been in chaos since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi’s regime in 2011 after a popular uprising.

After years of violence, a UN-backed political process led to the appointment of Abdelhamid Dbeibah to manage the transition to legislative and presidential elections. These were supposed to be held in December 2021, but have been postponed indefinitely due to disagreements.

The parliament, based in Tobruk (east), considered that Dbeibah’s term had expired with this postponement, although he had already warned that he would only cede power to a government elected by the ballot box.

Bashagha has until February 24 to form a government and put it to a vote in parliament.

