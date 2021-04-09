Christine Schraner Burgener seeks to stop the crisis after the coup on February 1, which leaves more than 600 civilians dead according to the Association for Political Prisoners.

Christine Schraner Burgener will begin her trip in Thailand, but it has transpired that she will also visit China. The Asian giant is a key player with historical ties to the Myanmar Army and recently cultivated close relationships with Aung San Suu Kyi. Burgener also hopes to visit member countries of the ASEAN bloc.

The UN special envoy has requested a meeting with the leaders of the military junta but has not received authorization to travel to Myanmar.

“She, of course, is willing to resume the dialogue with the military to contribute to the return to the democratic path, peace and stability of Myanmar,” said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

“As he has repeatedly stressed, a strong international response to the current crisis in Myanmar requires a unified regional effort involving neighboring countries that can influence stability,” Dujarric said.

Swiss file photo Christine Schraner Burgener, UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Myanmar. © UN / Loey Felipe

An ASEAN summit on Myanmar is scheduled for the end of the month, but diplomats say the bloc is deeply divided by the crisis.

“At one extreme, there are Thailand, Laos and Cambodia, which are in the mode of ‘do not intervene because there is nothing to do, since it is a matter of internal politics,'” said a diplomat, while Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia they are open to a more active role for ASEAN.

More than 600 dead since the coup

The UN Security Council will meet informally on Friday to hear Myanmar lawmaker Zin Mar Aung on behalf of the CRPH group, which represents the deposed civilian government.

The CRPH, which claims to have accumulated nearly 300,000 pieces of evidence showing human rights violations by the Board, began talks this week with the UN Independent Investigation Mechanism for Myanmar.

The Army has defended the seizure of power, denouncing a fraud in the November elections that the National League for Democracy won the Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi handily.

This morning there was more bloodshed and according to rescue authorities at least four people were killed when security forces dismantled protest barricades in the city of Bagan, 65 kilometers northeast of Yangon.

According to the Burmese human rights NGO Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), at least 614 civilians have been killed during protests against the coup that removed Aung San Suu Kyi from power and some 3,000 people have been arrested.

According to a report by the United Nations Human Rights Office this past Tuesday, this establishment has received “credible complaints that at least 568 women, children and men have been killed since the military coup of February 1, although it is feared that the total is probably much higher ”.

United Nations representatives accused the military junta of indiscriminate use of heavy artillery including rocket-propelled fragmentation grenades, as well as heavy machine guns and snipers.

Burma’s military regime continues to commit brutal attacks against the people of Burma. The United States continues to target revenue streams that support this violence, including today’s designation of the state-owned Myanma Gems Enterprise. – Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) April 8, 2021



The international community has once again condemned the violence and Washington decided to impose a new package of sanctions on the Burmese state gem company to leave the Board without financial resources.

When he assumed command, the Army imposed a one-year state of emergency, but spokesman Zaw Min Tun told the US news network ‘CNN’ that this could be extended for more than 12 months, although he insisted that they would later be held. elections.

The board has consistently disrupted communications, cutting off mobile data and imposing nightly internet shutdowns, while raiding newsrooms and arresting critical journalists.