UN Secretary-General António Guterres | Photo: EFE/EPA/EDUARDO MUNOZ

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Sunday (28) that one of the 12 employees of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) allegedly involved in the deadly Hamas attack against Israel on October 7, he was killed, and two others were close to being identified

“The United Nations is taking swift action following extremely serious allegations against several officials of the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA),” said Guterres, who promised that “any UN official involved in acts of terror will be held accountable, including through criminal proceedings.”

Guterrez's statement is an attempt to regain some of the international support for the work of UNRWA, which has lost important funders such as the USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, Finland, among others, since the news that 12 of its employees had participated of attacks on Israel. The last country to suspend financial support for the agency was France. In a statement released this Sunday, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the country “has no plans to make further payments in the first half of 2024” to UNRWA. Last year, France allocated almost 60 million euros (R$320 million) to the agency.

He defended the continuity of the agency's operations, and called on countries that suspended contributions to UNRWA to re-fund the agency. He recalled that two million civilians depend on the agency's assistance. “The alleged abject acts of these officials must have consequences. But the tens of thousands of men and women who work for UNRWA, many of them in extremely dangerous situations, must not be penalized. The urgent needs of the desperate populations they care for must be met”, said the secretary general.

Due to suspected involvement of UN officials with Hamas, on Friday (26), Israel's ambassador to the United Nations (UN) accused the UN of having “become one of the weapons in the arsenal of the modern Nazis against us [se referindo a Israel]. Hamas, a terrorist group that has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2007, denied on Saturday (27) that UNRWA employees had collaborated in its terrorist actions.