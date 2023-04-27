The Grefg (left) and Alejandro Ibáñez come together to recover ‘Un, dos, tres’ on the internet. twitch

A few days after RTVE announced the return of Grand Prix and Amazon Prime Video on Operation Triumpheitherthe return of another of his most memorable contests is confirmed. One, two, three… answer again It returns to a screen, although this time it will be the Twitch one. He streamer David Cánovas Martínez, known as TheGrefg, one of the best known on the live video platform owned by Amazon with more than 11 million followers on itwill be its presenter, as he announced this Wednesday through his social networks.

The content creator has explained in his latest live broadcast that Alejandro Ibáñez, the son of the creator of the format Chicho Ibáñez Serrador, will be the director of this project, although he has not announced any release date since it will be done soon at an official event presentation of the return of the contest. In principle, it will be a special gala that can be seen on TheGrefg channel and will be in charge of the veteran Prointel, the producer of Chico that is now directed by her son, Alejandro Ibáñez.

The space has not been broadcast for almost 20 years, after becoming one of the most remembered spaces on television. It premiered in 1972 on TVE and was broadcast on the public channel for 10 seasons without interruption, until 2004. Kiko Ledgard, Mayra Gómez Kemp, Miriam Díaz Aroca, Jordi Estadella and Luis Larrodera have been its presenters up to now. In this gala event, TheGrefg will be accompanied in the presentation work, although it has not yet been announced who will be the person who will be by his side. The program consisted of three phases, a general knowledge test, a physical test and an auction. Although his return will have variations, it will maintain this structure, those responsible have announced.

