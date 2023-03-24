The UN has documented at least 25 cases of massacre of prisoners from Russia by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The UN has documented at least 25 cases of massacre of Russian prisoners by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), said the head of the monitoring mission of the organization, Matilda Bogner. This is reported Agence France-Presse (AFP).

According to her, most often the reprisals were committed immediately after being captured. At the same time, she did not name the total number of cases of killings of prisoners of war. Whether the perpetrators are being prosecuted by the Ukrainian government is not known to the mission.

Earlier, Ukraine unilaterally handed over seriously wounded prisoners of war to Russia. The coordinating headquarters of Kyiv noted that they handed over those military men whose condition allowed them to be transported.

On March 7, after negotiations, 90 Russian soldiers returned from Ukrainian captivity.