The UN General Assembly debate at this time on the request from Western countries to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council of the bodyin response to the invasion of Ukraine.

The vote is “confirmed on Thursday,” said the spokeswoman for the presidency, Paulina Kubiak.

For what Russia is suspended from the Human Rights Council, based in Geneva, a majority of two thirds of the countries is needed that they will vote for and against in the session, to which the 193 member states of the General Assembly are invited.

Parallel to this session that takes place at this time at the United Nations headquarters,

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday accused his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, of of being “accomplice” in the “war crimes” committed since the invasion of Ukraine in cities such as Bucha and Mariupol.

“The fact that (Lavrov) justifies the bombing of a Mariupol hospital and the war crimes committed in Bucha and other cities and towns in Ukraine…makes him an accomplice in these crimes,” Kuleba told a conference. press after meeting with his peers from NATO countries in Brussels.

Voting Background

The brutal images of bodies scattered on a street in the Ukrainian city of Bucha They suggest war crimes, but providing legal evidence and even more judging the guilty is a complicated exercise, warned an international expert.

Philip Grant, director of the NGO Trial, which specializes in the fight against impunity for crimes against humanity, warns in an interview with AFP: “The images themselves are rarely valid as conclusive evidence.”

“They can reveal important elements, but they won’t reveal the whole story,” add Grant, who recommends remaining “cautious” and recalls past manipulations and misinterpretations.

Removal of bodies in Bucha, a town near kyiv.

The memory of the fake Timisoara massacre in Romania in 1989 remains vivid. Like the one in Katyn in 1940, perpetrated by the Soviet Union that accused the Nazis.

The dissemination in the international media of photos and videos made in Bucha showing bodies in the street, some with their hands tied behind their backs or partially burned, as well as mass graves, caused international outrage. The Ukrainian authorities claim that Russian soldiers massacred civilians, something that Moscow denies, in turn accusing Ukraine of setting up a scenario.

