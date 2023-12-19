The United Nations Security Council will return to dealing with the war in the Middle East this Tuesday (19) and will probably vote on a resolution presented by the United Arab Emirates to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The session was scheduled for 3pm (5pm in Brasília) this Monday (18th), then it was postponed to two hours later and, finally, rescheduled for Tuesday to allow for last-minute negotiations on the language of the text, especially references to the cessation of hostilities.

The United States has twice already vetoed, on its own, resolutions calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, arguing, on one occasion, that it recognized Israel's right to defend itself and, on another, that it demanded the release of all hostages. maintained by Hamas as a condition for the end of the fighting.

The resolution includes a phrase that “calls for an urgent and sustained cessation of hostilities” to allow humanitarian access, and it is at this point that the US may oppose, thus supporting its ally Israel, which is against any kind of truce, claiming that it it would serve Hamas to rearm and organize itself.

Amnesty International has already asked the US to accept the resolution because “any use of the veto will mean more deaths, hunger and suffering”, in the words of its secretary general, Agnès Callamard, on her account on the social network X (formerly Twitter), message also sent to the president, Joe Biden, and the State Department.

Except for that phrase about the cessation of hostilities (or “suspension” as proposed by the US), the resolution focuses on mechanisms to ensure the entry of humanitarian aid, which is to be monitored by the UN “for a period of one year”, and calls for the unconditional release of hostages held by Hamas, but also an end to attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure.

The Security Council has met six times to discuss the Gaza issue, and only once has it reached consensus on a veto-free resolution to call for “urgent and prolonged humanitarian pauses” in the war. On that occasion, the US chose to abstain.