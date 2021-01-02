A diplomat who worked at the UN was found dead in her apartment in New York, writes the New York Post.

According to the newspaper, this is a 38-year-old woman. A New York City Police Department spokeswoman confirmed that a woman was found showing no signs of life in a Manhattan apartment building near UN headquarters on the afternoon of December 31.

The identity of the deceased and the state in whose permanent mission she worked are not specified.

It is argued that we can talk about suicide – the guards did not find traces of the crime.