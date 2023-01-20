The idea of ​​creating an anti-Russian tribunal on the events in Ukraine is just a PR move, since only the UN Security Council (SC) can do this, and there Russia has the right of veto. This was announced on January 20 by a diplomat in one of the delegations to the UN agency “RIA News”.

As the diplomat noted, only the Security Council, acting under Chapter 7 of the UN Charter, can make decisions that are binding on states. Since Russia has the right of veto in the Security Council, the initiative to create an anti-Russian tribunal cannot be held there. The UN General Assembly (GA) could become an alternative platform, but its decisions are exclusively recommendatory for states.

“Accordingly, the body created on the basis of such a resolution, even if called a “tribunal”, in practice will not be able to perform any coercive actions, including the issuance of arrest warrants,” the diplomat explained.

According to him, anyone, including a regional organization, can create such a “tribunal”. As an example, he says hello to the Council of Europe. However, in this case, the regional character will be added to the inefficiency and inability to make coercive decisions, and, accordingly, less authority, the diplomat added.

In addition, even if the initiative starts to be passed through the General Assembly, the resolution of the UN General Assembly, if adopted only by Western countries and with the massive abstention of all the rest, will also indicate a purely regional character and will hardly have authority.

Earlier, on January 19, the European Parliament called for the creation of an appropriate tribunal. 472 parliamentarians voted in favor, 19 against, 33 abstained. In addition, the resolution calls for the use of the assets of the Russian Federation for payments to Kyiv.

On the same day, Dmitry Novikov, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, in an interview with Izvestia, said that a special tribunal that could be created for war crimes allegedly committed by Russia in Ukraine would have no legal force. According to him, this “initiative of a group of countries” will look like “an elementary imposture that does not have solid foundations.”

On January 18, Vladislav Vorotnikov, director of the Center for European Studies at IMI MGIMO, in the press center of the Izvestia Information Center, called Burbock’s statement about the tribunal over the Russian Federation hawkish and irresponsible. He stressed that people who have played domestic politics cannot measure how such a statement will be accepted globally in the dramatic and critical conditions of confrontation.

Prior to that, on January 16, German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock said that Russia’s actions in Ukraine should be investigated in a special tribunal in The Hague.

Meanwhile, on January 9, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, called the idea of ​​creating a so-called international tribunal absurd. According to him, such an initiative is not even worth wasting time on comments.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

