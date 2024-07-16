Mexico City.- After condemning the murder of a girl in San Luis Potosí allegedly by the National Guard, the Office in Mexico of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UN-DH) urged to strengthen training and review the strategies of that security body.

“If the responsibility of elements of the National Guard (GN) is confirmed, the need to review security strategies and operations and strengthen training processes to prevent the arbitrary use of force would be reinforced,” he said.

The court also requested that the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) ensure that its investigation leads to the prosecution of those responsible for the death of the minor.

The international organization’s call comes two days after the FGR announced that it will take on the case that occurred last Saturday, when the 9-year-old girl was traveling with her family on Highway 57 near the Municipality of Villa Hidalgo.

“We condemn the loss of life of the girl Nahomi on July 13 in San Luis Potosí, due to shots allegedly fired by members of the National Guard. We also express our concern for the injuries caused to the boy Sergio (her 15-year-old brother),” he said.

“We urge the FGR to conduct a thorough, impartial and independent investigation in accordance with the Minnesota Protocol, leading to the prosecution of those responsible. We express our condolences to Nahomi’s family.”

San Luis Potosí authorities reported on Monday that two GN agents voluntarily turned themselves in for this crime before the State Attorney General’s Office.