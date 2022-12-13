UN Deputy Secretary General Griffiths, who visited Kherson, violated the crossing of the Russian border

UN Deputy Secretary General Martin Griffiths, who previously visited Kherson, violated the procedure for crossing the state border of Russia. This was announced by the Acting Governor of the Kherson region Volodymyr Saldo, reports TASS.

According to him, despite the fact that Griffiths is “a representative of a respected organization,” he violated the procedure for crossing the state border of the Russian Federation. This, Saldo declared, is “shameless, shameful and indecent.”

“Although what kind of conscience can we talk about in this case,” he said.

Earlier, the official representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations, Stephane Dujarric, said that Griffiths visited Kherson on Tuesday, December 13.

In the period from 23 to 27 September in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, as well as in the republics of Donbass, referendums were held on the entry of regions into Russia. According to the results of the voting, 98.42 percent of residents in the LPR were in favor of joining, 99.23 percent in the DPR, 87.05 percent in the Kherson region, and 93.11 percent in the Zaporozhye region.