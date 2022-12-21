By Michelle Nichols

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed on Wednesday called on countries to urgently consider Haiti’s request for a specialized international armed force to help restore security in the Caribbean country and alleviate a humanitarian crisis.

“Now is certainly not the time for the world to turn away from Haiti,” she told the UN Security Council. “It is time to step up and turn the current crisis into an opportunity for Haiti to recover and come back stronger.”

Haitian gangs have expanded their grip on the country’s territory since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021. The resulting violence has left much of the country off-limits to the government, and has led to routine shootouts with police.

In September, Haitian gangs created a humanitarian crisis by blocking a fuel terminal for nearly six weeks, bringing most economic activity to a halt.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres proposed in October that one or several countries send “a rapid action force” to help Haitian police remove a threat posed by armed gangs. He was not suggesting that the force be sent by the UN.

So far, however, no country has offered to lead such a force, although the Bahamas has said it could send troops or police if asked to do so. Diplomats also said some African countries were ready to offer support.

US Deputy Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood told the Security Council that Washington continues “to advocate support for international security, including a multinational non-UN force, as requested by the Haitian government.”

“The United States has provided more than $90 million in security support to Haiti over the past 18 months and will continue to provide critical support bilaterally,” said Wood.

A council resolution needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes from the US, UK, France, China or Russia.