UN Deputy Secretary General Griffiths cancels visits to Turkey and Russia due to COVID-19

United Nations (UN) Deputy Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths has canceled trips to Turkey and Russia due to COVID-19. About it informed on your Twitter.

“I regret to say that I tested positive for COVID today,” Griffiths wrote. He explained that he was following the recommendations of doctors, so he canceled visits and isolated himself at home. Also, the Deputy Secretary General of the UN said that he was grateful for having access to vaccines – “an opportunity that too many people around the world did not have.”

Earlier, Griffiths said that Kyiv agreed with the UN proposal to create a humanitarian contact group to coordinate with Russia. According to him, now the UN is waiting for a similar response from Russia. The Deputy Secretary General of the UN also said that the organization offered Kiev and Moscow to hold a meeting to discuss humanitarian issues.