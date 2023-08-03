The Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohamed, who arrived today in Brazil at the official invitation of the Brazilian government, urged the international community to make urgent efforts to enhance climate action, protect biodiversity, promote sustainable food systems, and ensure decent jobs and social protection.

In an interview with a number of Brazilian officials, she called for action to advocate for the plan to stimulate sustainable development goals, reform multilateral development banks and international financial institutions, and ensure that developing countries have a strong voice at the decision-making table, reviewing the most important challenges facing the Americas region. Latin America, which has suffered greatly from the repercussions of the “Covid-19” pandemic, and from the increase in poverty and economic conflicts.

Mrs. Amina Mohamed expressed her concern about the international community’s failure to achieve the required progress towards achieving the sustainable development goals, noting that more than 50% of these goals showed weak or insufficient progress, while 30% of them stopped or were reversed, including the critical goals. related to alleviating poverty and hunger and mitigating the effects of climate change. She stressed the importance of the Sustainable Development Goals summit to be held next September on the sidelines of the meetings of the high-level segment of the United Nations General Assembly session in New York.

It should be noted that the program of the visit of the Deputy Secretary-General of the International Organization to Brazil includes holding talks with a number of senior government officials, United Nations staff and civil society about Brazil’s role in accelerating action to achieve the 2030 Agenda and climate commitments. Its program also includes a visit to the Amazon region in the state of Para. , and held a series of meetings with officials in Belém, the state capital, regarding upcoming “Amazon Dialogues”.