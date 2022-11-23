The United Nations Office for Human Rights denounced this Tuesday that the Middle Eastern country has executed 17 people in the last two weeks. The crimes are related to the drug trafficking. In turn, the organization reported that the crimes have not taken place in public places.

The executions have taken place after a 21-month moratorium (moratorium on executions) that ended on 10 November.

In the statement they issuedthey explained that “since November 10, 17 men have been executed for what are called drug and smuggling offences, the last three executions on Monday. Since executions are only confirmed after they take place in Saudi ArabiaWe don’t have information about how many people may be on death row.”

In that statement they emphasize that “imposing death for drug offenses is incompatible with international norms and standards”.

Until the UN pronouncement, they mentioned that four Syrian citizens, three Pakistanis, three Jordanians and seven Saudis have been executed.

At the same timeElizabeth Throsellthe spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner mentioned that it is necessary to look at what is happening in the country, to prevent people who are on the waiting list from reaching those instances.

So they added that “We urge the Saudi government to halt al-Kheir’s imminent execution and comply with the Task Force’s opinion by quashing his death sentence, releasing him immediately and unconditionally, and ensuring that he receives medical care, compensation and other reparations.”

