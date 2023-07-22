The UN Rapporteur Fionnuala Ní Aoláin has denounced the alarming situation in which thousands of teenagers are being held in prisons and detention camps in northeastern Syria. These youths lack formal charges and face an uncertain future without due process of law.

During her visit to the Al Hol camp, described as an “open-air prison”, Ní Aoláin observed the forced separation of minors from their mothers, even as young as 11 years old, leaving behind “deep trauma” in them. Separations can last for years, during which families have little or no information about the whereabouts of their children.

The UN representative also visited other detention centers such as Al Roj, as well as the Alaya and Gweiran Sina’a prisons, where underage males are also detained.

According to figures provided to the rapporteur, Some 49,000 people related – or accused of being – to the Islamic State and their families reside in Al Hol, and about 60% of them are minors. This situation has been described as a “massive arbitrary detention”.

Photo: AFP / Louai Beshara

Al Hol once housed 70,000 people at its worst, but some countries began repatriating their citizens from 2019, gradually reducing the population. However, It is highlighted that the repatriation has been mostly for women and children, and many countries are still reluctant to repatriate men.

Ní Aoláin stressed that citizens of 57 countries are detained in different locations in northeastern Syria, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Morocco, Tunisia, Yemen, Australia, China, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and the United States.

The rapporteur has urged all countries with citizens detained in Al Hol to take responsibility and repatriate them, regardless of the difficulties that this may entail.

