A report presented this Wednesday (4) in Kiev, capital of Ukraine, by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights reveals that Russia killed an average of six civilians per day in the last six months in Ukrainian territory, which brings the total number of civilians killed in the country to around ten thousand since the start of the Russian invasion.

“More than twenty months after the Russian invasion, Ukrainian civilians continue to pay a terrible price, with nearly ten thousand dead and thousands injured,” the report’s conclusions state.

“In the last six months, the war has claimed, on average, six civilian lives per day”, adds the document.

The report documents constant “missile attacks on residential areas and critical infrastructure” and Russian bombings of the grain industry and agricultural infrastructure, which “continue to sow fear and destruction” across Ukraine.

Widespread torture, including beatings, electric shocks, mock executions, sexual violence and other forms of ill-treatment inflicted by Russian forces on Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians in the occupied territories are also documented as systematic human rights violations.

The report also denounces blackmail suffered by Ukrainian citizens in the occupied areas to accept Russian citizenship, often denying them access to basic services.

Ukrainian men in these areas face the threat of being sent to the front lines to fight on the Russian side against their own country’s armed forces.

Another abuse highlighted in the report are the forced transfers of Ukrainian children and minors, many under the care of the Ukrainian state and with mental and intellectual disabilities, from one occupied zone to another or to Russian territory.

On the Ukrainian side, the report expresses concern about the approximately eight thousand criminal cases opened against alleged collaborationists as of July this year. According to the data, the courts issued convictions in “almost all” of the cases judged.

The accused are often people who collaborated with Russian authorities in territories occupied by Vladimir Putin’s country that were later liberated by Ukraine. Many of the men convicted by the Ukrainian government say they accepted Russian government positions “under threats.”