United Nations denounced this Friday that thousands of children are born in “inconceivable” conditions in Gaza since the war broke out more than three months ago.

According to the UN children's agency, Unicef, almost 20,000 babies were born since October 7, when the conflict broke out, which “means a baby is born in this horrible war every 10 minutes,” said spokeswoman Tess Ingram.

“Becoming a mother should be a moment of celebration. In Gaza, “It is a new child born in hell,” he told reporters in Geneva by videoconference from Oman.after a recent visit to the Gaza Strip.

A Palestinian carries the lifeless body of a 14-month-old baby after one of the Israeli attacks in the Strip.

“Seeing newborns suffer, while some mothers bleed to death, should keep us up at night”he added.

The bloody attack by the Islamist movement Hamas left some 1,200 dead in Israel on October 7, mostly civilians. Israel vowed to “annihilate” Hamas and responded with an air and ground offensive that has killed at least 24,762 Palestinians in Gaza, 70% of them women, children and adolescents, according to the Hamas Ministry of Health.

Ingram described 'heartbreaking' encounters with women caught in chaoslike Mashael, who was pregnant when her house was hit by a bombing.

Her husband was buried in rubble for days and her baby stopped moving.

Women and children in Gaza City begin evacuating following Israel's warning of a ground invasion in northern Gaza.

“She says now, a month later, she's sure the baby is dead, (but) she's still waiting for medical attention,” Ingram said. and added that Mashael told him that it is better that “a baby is not born in this nightmare.”.

He also told the story of a nurse named Webda, who said that performed emergency cesarean sections on six women who died in the last eight weeks.

“Mothers face unimaginable challenges in accessing adequate health care, nutrition and protection before, during and after childbirth,” Ingram said.

“The situation of pregnant women and newborns in the Gaza Strip is inconceivable and demands more intense and immediate actions,” he added.

The spokesperson pointed out that The Emirati hospital in Rafah now cares for the vast majority of pregnant women in Gaza. “Staff, in conditions of saturation and with limited resources, are forced to discharge mothers three hours after a cesarean section,” he indicated.

A Palestinian child drinks water as they evacuate in the southern Gaza Strip.

“These conditions put mothers at risk of miscarriages, stillbirths, premature births, maternal mortality and emotional trauma,” she explained.

He also denounced that pregnant women, breastfeeding women and children They live in “inhumane conditions”even in makeshift shelters, with poor nutrition and unsafe water.

“This puts an estimated 135,000 children under two years of age at risk of severe malnutrition,” he said. “Humanity cannot allow this distorted version of normality to persist any longer. Mothers and newborns need a humanitarian ceasefire,” he added.

AFP