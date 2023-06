How did you feel about the content of this article?

A relative sits next to the covered body of a nine-year-old girl near a health center damaged by a missile strike in Kiev, Ukraine, on June 1, 2023, amid the Russian invasion. | Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

At least 525 boys and girls have died since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to the United Nations Office for Human Rights on the occasion of International Children’s Day, and a day after a minor died. in a missile attack on Kiev.

“On this International Children’s Day there is not much to celebrate in Ukraine, where civilians, including children, continue to pay a high price,” Matilda Bogner, representative of the UN office in Ukraine, said in a statement.

In the month of May alone, six boys and girls died and 34 were injured in attacks and, in the 14 months of conflict, to the 525 minors killed (at least 219 girls) must be added 1,047 wounded in 289 Ukrainian cities, according to statistics of the United Nations.

Most of them were victims of attacks by explosive devices of wide destructive capacity, including missiles and projectiles launched through air strikes.

In total, at least 9,000 civilians died and 15,000 were wounded in the war, figures that the UN indicates could be much higher, due to the lack of complete data from areas at the front and others with intense fighting.