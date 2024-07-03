UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk in a file image | Photo: EFE/EPA/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

A few weeks before the July 28 presidential election in Venezuela, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, released a report on Wednesday (3) that points to an increase in repression in the country.

Türk was in Venezuela in January, shortly before the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro ordered the expulsion of the staff of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) from the country, alleging interference in internal affairs. However, in April the Chavista regime extended an invitation for the office to be reopened.

In the report, read by Türk in Geneva, the commissioner highlighted the lack of access to food, health services and education in Venezuela and spoke about the repression promoted by the Maduro dictatorship.

“Over the past year, OHCHR has documented with concern an increase in threats, harassment and attacks against civil society actors, journalists, trade unionists and other voices considered critical, mainly through arrests and criminal prosecutions, and 38 cases of arbitrary detention. This includes Rocío San Miguel and Carlos Julio Rojas, who have been detained since 9 February and 15 April 2024, respectively, without access to legal defence of their choice,” the Commissioner said.

Türk also mentioned the closure or blocking of radio stations and websites by the Chavista regime and cited recent bills on non-governmental organizations and their financing and against “fascism” in Venezuela, “which contain vague and broad definitions” that could serve as a pretext to persecute opponents.

The commissioner called on the Maduro dictatorship to respect the Barbados Agreement, signed in 2023 with the opposition for free and transparent elections this year in Venezuela.

“Building trust is the only way forward, especially in this election period. I encourage all those in power to make concrete commitments in this regard,” said Türk.