#denounces #increased #repression #Venezuela
Lira says that the Chamber will “reduce or maintain” the tax rate
President of the Lower House states that exemption for meat is a “heavy price” to pay; text will be presented...
#denounces #increased #repression #Venezuela
President of the Lower House states that exemption for meat is a “heavy price” to pay; text will be presented...
Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/07/2024 - 18:39 The Senate rejected, in a symbolic vote, a highlight presented by Senator...
Leonora Carrington (1917—2011) continued to work in Mexico throughout her long life. Painting was everything to him, and Carrington didn't...
United States|Raúl Grijalva is already the second Democratic representative who demands that Joe Biden drop out of the presidential race.of...
Of this amount, R$325 million was allocated to the UN; the figures are from Itamaraty and Planning and Budget The...
The governments of Venezuela and the United States, which broke off diplomatic relations in 2019, resumed their bilateral talks on...
Leave a Reply