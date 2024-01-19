On January 19, the UN accused the Israeli Army of serious human rights violations against detainees in Gaza, including beatings and the release of some “only in diapers” in the middle of winter. Meanwhile, Israeli troops continue their attacks by land, sea and air in both the north and south of the enclave, where at least 142 people died in the last 24 hours, while the total number of fatalities rises to 24,762, reported the Local Ministry of Health. In the midst of their operations, the troops claim to have killed a senior member of the Islamic Jihad.

The large-scale arrests in Gaza capture another part of the horrors of the ongoing war.

The director of the UN Human Rights Office, Ajith Sunghay, denounced this Friday, January 19, abuses by Israeli troops towards Palestinians that can be considered “torture.”

“They report that they have been beaten, humiliated (…) They reported that they had been blindfolded for long periods, some of them for several consecutive days. One man said he had access to a shower only once during his 55 days of detention,” Sunghay described after interviewing several Palestinians who were freed.

Among the testimonies are also those of several people who claim that their clothes were removed and they were forced to use diapers. Thus, almost naked, they were later released under the freezing temperatures.

“There are reports of men who were subsequently released, but only in diapers and without proper clothing in this cold weather,” said the director of the DD Office. H H. from Rafah, southern Gaza.

A pressure cooker atmosphere reigns here in the midst of absolute chaos

The official added that the accounts are “consistent with reports” that United Nations delegates in the Palestinian territory have “accumulated about the large-scale detention of Palestinians in secret prisons, including many civilians.” Victims of abuse without communication with relatives, lawyers and without effective judicial protection.”

File-Injured men who were among the Palestinians detained by the Israeli Army during its operation in the northern Gaza Strip, and recently released through the Kerem Shalom crossing, await treatment for their wounds at al-Najjar hospital in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, December 24, 2023. © AFP/Said Kathib

Likewise, the UN representative described the situation in Gaza as a “massive Human Rights crisis (…) A pressure cooker atmosphere reigns here in the midst of absolute chaos given the terrible humanitarian situation, shortages, fear and widespread anger.”

Against this backdrop, Sunghay called on the Israeli authorities to “take urgent measures to ensure that all those arrested or detained are treated in accordance with international norms and standards of Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law, in particular with full respect for their rights.” to due process.”

The official also highlighted “a resounding plea from Gaza, above all, for an immediate ceasefire for humanitarian reasons and for the release of all hostages (…) These horrors must not be normalized.”

Previously, the Israeli Army has stated that its forces operate “to dismantle the military capabilities of Hamas” and that those captured have been treated in accordance with International Law.

However, last December Israeli television broadcast images of arrestees displayed in their underwear in Gaza, prompting condemnation from Palestinian, Arab and Muslim officials.

Go up to more than 24,700 total deaths in Gaza

The Israeli bombings caused 142 people died and dozens were injured in the blocked coastal strip in the last 24 hours, indicated the Gaza Ministry of Health.

Among other attacks, Israeli forces “bombed a residential apartment” near the Al-Shifa Hospital medical complex in Gaza City, in the north of the territory, where 12 people were killed.

But the attacks not only hit from the air, in parallel “occupation warships attacked the coast of Gaza City and northern areas” of the enclave, including the Jabalia refugee camp, the agency added.

In the midst of these assaults, The total number of people killed, most of them civilians, increased to 24,762, The local Health portfolio reported this Friday.

Palestinians mourn the death of loved ones after an Israeli attack, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on January 18, 2024. AFP – –

Meanwhile, Israeli forces report what they describe as “achievements” of their operations. In the last hours they reported that in a “precise” air attack his troops killed Abu Fanounah, a high-ranking member of Islamic Jihad.

“Abu Fanounah was responsible for publishing videos of Islamic Jihad rocket attacks against Israel, and for creating and distributing documentation about Israeli hostages as part of the psychological warfare waged against the Israeli population,” the Army reported.

Without ceasing to impact the entire Palestinian enclave with their attacks, Israeli troops emphasize their offensive in the south, where they say the senior commanders of Hamas and Islamic Jihad are located.

The bombings have hit around the Nasser hospital, the main one in southern Gaza, raising fears that Palestinians will also be left without the largest medical center in that area of ​​the Strip.

With Reuters, AP and EFE