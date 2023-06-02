At least 63 people were arbitrarily detained in Nicaragua in May, a sign that the regime of Daniel Ortega continues to “silence any critical or dissident voice in the country and uses the judicial system for this purpose”, as it denounced this Friday (02) the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

On a single day, May 3, 55 people were accused of the crimes of attacking national integrity and spreading fake news, often used to silence government criticsadded OHCHR spokesperson Marta Hurtado at a press conference.

“During their custody hearings, none of the 55 accused were able to choose their lawyer and they were represented by a public defender who was imposed on them”, said the spokeswoman, who indicated that among those detained there are human rights activists, members of the opposition, journalists and people linked to the Catholic Church.

With regard to the latter group, Hurtado also highlighted that this week three foreign nuns were expelled from Nicaragua and many others were banned from leaving their convent in Santa Luisa de Marillac, in the north of the country, while four priests and four ecclesiastical officials were arrested between May 21st and 23rd.

The spokeswoman also recalled that the Bishop of Matagalpa, Rolando Álvarez, is serving a 26-year prison sentence for attacking national integrity and spreading false news at La Modelo prison, in Tipitapa, near Managua.

“Since March 25, he has not been allowed to receive visitors, and our office has been informed that his cell lacks adequate hygiene and cleanliness measures, has no natural light and he is not allowed to leave, conditions that violate international standards. of human rights,” he warned.

Hurtado further reported that at least three of Nicaragua’s nine Catholic dioceses have had their bank accounts blocked after being accused of money laundering, with the government even accusing the Church of being a criminal organization that supports terrorism and the destabilization of the country. .

Also in May, Nicaragua’s Supreme Court of Justice confirmed the impeachment of 26 lawyers and notaries critical of the government, some of them prominent human rights defenders, who in almost all cases had already lost their nationality along with 292 others.

“We call on the authorities to stop the campaign against dissent, immediately release all arbitrarily detainees and restore the legal status of all organizations and media outlets that have been arbitrarily closed (more than 3,200) since 2018,” he said.

“We also call on the government to address the current crisis through dialogue, accountability for human rights violations, and institutional and legislative reforms that restore the rule of law,” he added.