The UN Security Council on Wednesday rejected a resolution proposed by Russia that called for an investigation into Washington’s alleged involvement in an alleged development of biological weapons in Ukraine.

Russia had officially asked the UN last week to investigate these allegations, which it has done regularly since it invaded Ukraine in February.

Russia and China voted in favour, Great Britain, the United States and France – which have the right to veto – voted against and ten other countries abstained.

The text called for “the creation of a commission composed of all members of the Security Council to investigate the allegations against the United States and Ukraine”, two signatories of the convention that prohibits the development, production and use of biological weapons.

Russian Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy regretted the result of the vote and denounced the attitude of Western countries, which “have shown that the rules do not apply to them. It’s a customary colonial mentality. We are used to it, we are not even surprised”, he added, promising that his country will resume the denunciation during the review conference of the Convention on the Prohibition of Biological Weapons, which will start at the end of the month in Geneva.

“The United States voted against this resolution because it is based on misinformation, dishonesty, bad faith and total disregard” to the Security Council, responded US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield. This resolution is “a landmark of Russia’s deceit and lies,” and “everyone noticed it except China,” she said.

The United States and Ukraine had last week denied the Russian allegations.