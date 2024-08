United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres | Photo: EFE/ Mercedes Ortuño Lizarán

The Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres, demanded “total transparency” from Venezuela regarding the results of the presidential elections of July 28, and recalled that the Chavista National Electoral Council (CNE) has not yet published the minutes of the different electoral colleges.

In a statement released in the last few hours, Guterres limited himself to “taking note” of the decision of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) of Venezuela, controlled by Chavismo, which validated this Thursday (22) the victory of dictator Nicolás Maduro, a decision that has been contested by the opposition and a large part of the international community.

In addition, Guterres demanded “absolute protection and respect for human rights” in Venezuela, after expressing his “concern” about reports received of various abuses, among which he mentioned arbitrary detentions of minors, journalists, human rights defenders and opposition activists.

The UN Secretary-General recalls in his message that the rights to hold opinions without interference, freedom of expression and peaceful assembly must be respected.

The UN sent a panel of electoral experts to Venezuela, invited by the Caracas regime, who at the end of their mission were very critical of the development of the presidential election process.

The interim report of this panel of experts concluded that the Venezuelan elections lacked “basic measures of transparency and integrity that are essential for the conduct of credible elections.”

A day later, the Maduro dictatorship described the members of the UN group as “false electoral experts” and accused them of spreading “a series of lies,” while the opposition highlighted that their document reinforces the thesis that supports the victory of opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia.

Venezuelan authorities have dismissed both the UN panel’s report and the Carter Center’s allegations, despite both having been invited to observe the elections by Venezuela’s own National Electoral Council.