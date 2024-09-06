The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported on Thursday that between August 19 and the end of that month it delivered daily 450,000 meals prepared for the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

This represents a decrease of approximately 35 % compared to those distributed in July, according to the aforementioned institution.

The data for July, when about 1,000 people were distributed 700,000 daily menus, This contrasts with the last month, when, due to the escalation of the conflict in the Palestinian enclave, the number of operational kitchens across the Strip also increased from 200 to a total of 130.

“This is partly due to the multiple evacuation orders issued by Israeli forces, which forced at least 70 kitchens to suspend supply “prepared meals or meals to be transported,” said the UN humanitarian office, known as OCHA, in a statement.

“The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains more than catastrophic and we still lack the necessary conditions to help people according to their needs,” OCHA warns, adding that More than a million people did not receive no food rations in August in southern and central Gaza.

The United Nations had already paralyzed the operations of its agencies in Gaza on Monday last week following the Israeli order to evacuate their facilities in Deir al Balah, the last place where they had to settle after successive previous evacuation orders.

Days later, the UN World Food Programme accused Israel of firing up to ten shots at one of its food delivery convoys.

Israel does not cease its attacks by air, land and sea against the devastated Gaza Strip, where only in the last 24 hours At least 17 Palestinians were killed and 50 others were injured, according to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry.

With these victims, the total number of Palestinian deaths since the war broke out nearly 11 months ago exceeds 40,878, mostly women and children, while the wounded add up to at least 94,454.

