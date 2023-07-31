UN Representative Haq criticizes UAV attacks on civilian targets in Moscow

The UN has criticized drone attacks on civilian targets. This was stated by Deputy Permanent Representative of the UN Secretary General Farhan Haq, commenting on the strikes of Ukrainian UAVs on July 30 in Moscow. His words lead Interfax.

“We have no first-hand information about who was responsible for the attack. But, of course, we oppose any attacks on civilian objects and want them to stop,” he said.

In the early morning of July 30, a Ukrainian drone hit the Moscow City tower. Information about the attack was confirmed by the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, who stated that there was no serious damage.