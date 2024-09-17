Report details mass deaths and arrests in protests against Venezuelan president’s contested re-election

A report of the fact-finding mission of the OHCHR (United Nations Human Rights Council), disclosed this Tuesday (17.Sep.2024), criticizes Venezuela for intensifying “drastically” state repression after the self-proclaimed reelection of President Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left), in July.

The report reveals that after the disputed victory, the Venezuelan government “plunged the nation into one of the most acute human rights crises in recent history”. The repression resulted in the death of 25 protesters and the arrest of at least 2,400 people. Here is the full of the report (PDF–286 kB).

Marta Valinas, president of the mission, highlighted that the government sees criticism, opposition or dissent as threats, which has led to a “escalation of the repressive machine”. Valinas also assesses that the documented violations and crimes, including political persecution, are not isolated acts, but rather “part of an ongoing and coordinated plan to silence, discourage and repress opposition to the government.”

Most of the deaths were from gunshot wounds. In addition, the report notes that many detainees, including more than 100 children, faced charges of terrorism and incitement to hatred.

In the July 28 elections, which kept Maduro in power, the opposition led by Edmundo Gonzalez (Democratic Unitary Platform, center-right) alleged electoral fraud. On September 8, Gonzalez requested political asylum in Spain because of the repression.

In response, on August 21, the United States also imposed new sanctions against 60 Venezuelan judicial and electoral officials.

The Venezuelan government has blamed the violence during the demonstrations on the opposition, labeling the protesters “extremists” and “fascists”.