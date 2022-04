Graves in front of a residential building in the city of Bucha: more than 410 bodies were collected after Russian massacre| Photo: EFE/EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK

The UN General Assembly, made up of the organization’s 193 member states, will meet in New York on Thursday (7) to vote on Russia’s request to suspend the Human Rights Council, confirmed on Wednesday (6) a agency spokesperson.

Ukraine, the United States and the United Kingdom started the movement in the General Assembly, after accusations of abuses by Russian troops on Ukrainian territory, such as the massacre of civilians in Bucha and other cities. Several other countries, including Canada, Colombia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, France, Germany, Italy and Japan, support the petition.

According to the applicable rules, if two-thirds of the votes are obtained, Russia would be suspended from the Human Rights Council, the most important multilateral body in this field at a global level, whose essential mission is the defense of fundamental rights and freedoms. In addition to the massacres, accusations about Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure and indiscriminate bombing of residential areas could constitute war crimes, according to specialized United Nations agencies.

There is only one precedent for the suspension of a member state of the Human Rights Council: Libya, which left in March 2011 after the violent repression of protests against the regime of Muammar Gaddafi.