The UN Human Rights Council approved this Friday (5) a resolution that condemns, among other alleged abuses, “the practice of starving civilians as a method of war in the Gaza Strip”, despite votes against it from countries such as Germany , Argentina and the United States.

The resolution was adopted on the last day of the Council's 55th session, which lasted six weeks, with 28 votes in favor, six against and 13 abstentions, including those from France, India, Japan and the Netherlands.

The text also expresses “grave concern” about statements by Israeli authorities that “amount to incitement to genocide” and calls on the international community to put an end to the sale and transfer of weapons to Israel “in order to avoid further violations of international humanitarian law ”.

Furthermore, it condemns Israel's use of explosive weapons in populated areas in the Gaza Strip “and the use of artificial intelligence to assist in making military decisions that could contribute to the commission of international crimes.”

The resolution, initially promoted by Pakistan on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, calls for Israel to leave territories it has occupied since 1967, including Jerusalem, an end to the blockade on the strip and an end to “all forms of collective punishment”.

In addition to an immediate ceasefire, immediate humanitarian access to Gaza is requested to restore the population's basic needs.

Among those who voted in favor were other European Union countries, such as Belgium and Finland, as well as China, Cuba, several Arab and African countries and Chile.

Some of the delegations that voted against, such as Germany and Argentina, clarified that they did so because the text, although it also condemned the October 7 terrorist attacks that started the conflict, did not include expressly condemnatory mentions of Hamas.

After the adoption of the resolution, the Israeli ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Meirav Eilon Shahar, regretted the measure taken by the Human Rights Council, often accused by Israeli authorities of bias.

“The countries that voted in favor expressed that Israelis do not matter, that the murder of Jews and the rape of Israeli women do not matter,” he told journalists on the sidelines of the Council.

Before the vote, she had already asked in her speech to the UN specialized assembly, made up of 47 countries with rotating three-year mandates: “How many Israeli deaths are needed to condemn Hamas, are 1,200 not enough?” .

Then, the Palestinian ambassador, Ibrahim Khraishi, pointed to the countries that oppose the condemnatory resolution, “which call for responsibility around the world, but when it comes to Israel their position changes”.

“How can they justify to their children what they are seeing now, this live genocide? These 14 thousand Palestinian children and 9 thousand women [mortas, segundo dados do

Hamas] they are not combatants,” he said.

The Palestinian delegation, at the last minute, agreed to remove some of the most controversial lines from the resolution, such as those accusing Israel of actions that could constitute “ethnic cleansing” or of being “a threat to international peace and security.” The measure approved today is only a recommendation.