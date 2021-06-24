EFE

Mexico City / 24.06.2021 05:14:28

The use of cannabis and sedatives, such as benzodiazepines, increased during the COVID-19 pandemic in almost all countries for which data is available, says the United Nations in its World Drug Report, published today.

In a survey of health professionals carried out in 77 countries, 64% said that they had detected an increase in the non-medical use of sedatives and 42% said that the use of cannabis had also increased.

Changes in patterns of use of other substances were less clear, but the report notes that drugs used in a social context, such as MDMA and cocaine, were used less frequently due to restrictions due to confinements.

In the US. an increase in opioid overdose deaths was detected during the pandemic. Overdose deaths increased by 38% in May and June 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.

In 2019, there were around 50,000 deaths from opioid overdoses in the United States.

The report points out that the confinements, closures and other prevention measures increased the feeling of isolation, which, together with the worsening economic situation, could contribute to an increase in drug use.

To prevent these consumption patterns from taking hold, the UN demands sufficient public funds for prevention and treatment programs once the pandemic is over.

The economic problems caused by the pandemic, coupled with radical changes in technology and social habits, can alter long-term patterns of drug use, according to the report.

Unemployment and economic scarcity may lead more people to decide to bet on the illegal economy, either by cultivating or trafficking drugs, which is why the UN asks not to forget the most vulnerable population in the economic reactivation plans for covid.

.

Grb