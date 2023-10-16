UN considers Israel’s call for Palestinians to leave northern Gaza a war crime

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) found the Israeli army’s call to resettle Palestinians from the Gaza Strip shocking. Relevant document published on the ReliefWeb portal.

The UN recalled that the Israeli Army addressed its statement to more than a million residents of the Gaza Strip. “Forced relocation without guarantees for the safety of civilians is a serious violation of international humanitarian law and amounts to a war crime,” it said. In addition, the organization noted that the passage to the south declared by Israel is unsafe.

On October 13, it was reported that Israel had given a day to evacuate residents of the Gaza Strip before the start of the ground operation. It was clarified that we are talking about residents of Gaza north of the village of Wadi Gaza.