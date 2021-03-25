United Nations confirmed that Agnès Callamard received death threats from a senior Saudi leader. The former special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions of the international organization that led the investigation into the murder of journalist Jamal Khasshoggi revealed in an interview with The Guardian that a person in charge of the kingdom declared during a meeting that if nobody stopped him at the United Nations someone would “take care of her”. The threat It occurred in January 2020 during a meeting in Geneva between the UN and Saudi diplomats and officials from the international organization informed the Human Rights office and Callamard of this comment, which was interpreted as “a death threat.” The United Nations spokesman, Rupert Colville, endorsed the veracity of the French rapporteur’s statements to the British newspaper.

Awwad Al Awwad, head of the Saudi Arabian Human Rights Commission and former Minister of Information, took to Twitter to respond to the former special rapporteur and defend himself. Al Awwad regretted that the UN attendees at that meeting in Geneva “thought that my words were a veiled threat against her” and rejected “this suggestion emphatically”.

Actual liability



After six months of investigation, Callamard published in June 2019 a report on the Khassoggi case in which pointed to Saudi Arabia as “responsible” for the “extrajudicial execution” of the journalist critical of the crown, who died in October 2018 inside the Consulate of his country in Istanbul. The report prepared by Callamard stated that “there is credible evidence, justifying a further investigation into the individual responsibility of senior Saudi officials, including the crown prince” and called for sanctions “which should also include the crown prince and his personal assets abroad. ».

In February, following Donald Trump’s departure from the White House, the CIA declassified its investigation of the case and, like Callamard, directly targeted Prince Mohamed Bin Salman (MBS) as responsible of “approving the operation in Istanbul to capture or kill Jamal Khashoggi.”

The 59-year-old Washington Post collaborator entered the consulate of his country in Istanbul to carry out a procedure related to his divorce, for which he had requested an appointment, and was never heard from again. In the first moment, Saudi Arabia denied any link to the murder, but as the days passed and the evidence provided by Turkish sources, he admitted his death at the hands of various officials. Riyadh opened an investigation, detaining 18 people and five of them were sentenced to death in a judicial process that Callamard defined as a “parody”. At no time was the name of MBS put on the table because it is a red line in the kingdom. Last Ramadan the death sentences were commuted to life sentences after the defendants received a pardon from the victim’s eldest son.

Three years after the murder the body of the journalist still does not appear and the figure of MBS abroad has been indicated by the UN and CIA reports. During Trump’s tenure, the Saudi heir had the complicity of the United States, but the arrival of Joe Biden has brought changes and the new president intends to “recalibrate relations” with the kingdom.