Victims worked at Palestine Refugee Assistance and were killed during bombings on the territory

The Brazilian government and the UN (United Nations) confirmed this Wednesday (October 11, 2023) 11 employees of the UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East) have been killed since the start of the war between Hamas and Israel, victims of air strikes against the Gaza Strip.

According to UNRWA Deputy Director for Gaza Affairs, Jennifer Austin, the victims include 5 UN Palestine school teachers, a gynecologist, an engineer, a psychological counselor and 3 support team members. O statement claims that some of the employees were killed in their homes. Here’s the completein English (PDF – 575 kB).

“UNRWA deeply regrets this loss and shares the pain of our colleagues and their families. During conflicts, it is crucial to protect the lives of UN staff and civilians. At this time, we appeal for the fighting to come to an end, in order to avoid further loss of civilian lives.”Austin said.

In a statement, the Brazilian government expressed solidarity with the victims and reiterated “the need for the parties to fulfill their obligations under international humanitarian law”. read here in full (PDF – 153 kB).

Hamas launched one unprecedented attack against Israel on October 7. Israeli forces responded with bombings on targets in the Gaza Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Sunday (8.Oct) ​​war against the extremist group and spoke of to destroy the organization.

The Israel Defense Forces said they had carried out more than 400 attacks in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours – 200 of which in the early hours of this Wednesday (Oct 11). The targets included locations that Israelis say were used by Hamas to promote and plan targeted attacks against the country.

The number of deaths due to the armed conflict between Israel and the extremist group Hamas reached 2,300. Of these, 1,100 are Palestinians, according to data released this Wednesday (October 11, 2023) by Palestinian Ministry of Healthand at least 1,200 are Israelis, according to Defense of Israel.

UNDERSTAND THE CONFLICT

Although it is the largest armed conflict in the region in recent years, the territorial dispute between Palestinians and Jews has been going on for decades. The 2 groups claim the territory, which has important historical and religious landmarks for both ethnicities.

Hamas (Arabic acronym for “Islamic Resistance Movement”) is the largest Islamic organization operating in Palestine, with a Sunni orientation. It has a political arm and provides social services to the Palestinian people, who mostly live in poor areas with precarious infrastructure, but the organization is best known for its armed wing, which fights for the sovereignty of the Gaza Strip.

The group took power in the region in 2007, after winning elections against the political and military organization Fatah in 2006.

The region has been the scene of conflicts since the last century. There are records of offensives in 2008, 2009, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2019 and 2021 between Israel and Hamas, in addition to the 1st Arab-Israeli War (1948), the Suez Crisis (1956), the 6-Day War (1967), 1st Intifada (1987) and 2nd Intifada (2000). Understand more here.

Frictions in the region began after the UN (United Nations) divided Palestine into Arab (Gaza and West Bank) and Jewish (Israel) territories, with the intention of creating a Jewish State. However, Arabs refused the division, claiming to have been left with land with the least resources.

ATTACK ON ISRAEL

Hamas, a radical Islamic group with a Sunni orientation, carried out a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday (7.Oct). Israel declared war against Hamas and began a series of retaliatory actions in the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian territory that borders Israel and is governed by Hamas.

Hamas’ attacks have so far been concentrated in the south and center of Israel. If Hezbollah makes new advances on the border with Lebanon, a new focus of combat could be established in the north of Israel.

Israeli Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht stated that the country “look to the North” and who expects Hezbollah “Don’t make the mistake of joining [ao Hamas]”.

Learn more about the war in Israel:

the extremist group Hamas launched a unprecedented attack against Israel on October 7 and claimed responsibility for the attacks the following day;

around 2,000 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip. Extremists have also infiltrated Israeli cities – there are reports of kidnapping of soldiers and civilians;

Israel responded with bombings of targets in the Gaza Strip;

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared (8.out) war on Hamas and spoke of to destroy the group;

world leaders like Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron condemned the attacks – Jewish entities made the same;

Iran and the extremist group Hezbollah celebrated the action of Hamas – find out what it’s like inside the tunnels used by Hezbollah on the border between Lebanon and Israel;

Israel’s Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, determined on Monday (Oct 9) a “complete siege” to the Gaza Strip. According to the UN, action is prohibited by international humanitarian law;

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky compared the conflict to the war in Ukraine. He stated that Hamas is a “terrorist organization”, while Russia can be considered a “Terrorist State”;

Lula called Hamas’ attacks on “terrorism” but relativized the episode;

There will be a government operation to repatriate Brazilians in areas hit by attacks. There will be 5 flights to pick up 900 people. The 1st FAB (Brazilian Air Force) rescue plane landed in Tel Aviv this Tuesday (10.Oct). The operation must be completed on Thursday (Oct 12);

Israeli Embassy in Brazil called Hamas of “branch” of the Iranian regime;

Arthur Lira (PP-AL), president of the Chamber, and Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), president of the Senate, also pronounced and appealed for peace;

Bolsonaro (PL) repudiated the attacks and associated Hamas with Lula;

Itamaraty confirmed the death of 1 Brazilian, another 2 are still missing;

