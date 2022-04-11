UN confirms 1,842 civilian deaths during the war in Ukraine

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Firefighters search through the rubble of a destroyed apartment block in Ukraine.
Firefighters search through the rubble of a destroyed apartment block in Ukraine.
The agency confirmed that 150 children have died in the conflict.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 11, 2022, 09:23 AM
The United Nations Office for Human Rights today confirmed the death of 1,842 civilians in the war in Ukraine, of which at least 150 were children. The civilian victims who have been injured are 2,493, according to the data that the UN body has been able to corroborate.
(Read here: Zelensky believes there are ‘tens of thousands’ dead in Mariupol)
The vast majority were hit by explosive weapons, both from missiles and bombardments..
Among the injured, some 250 are minors, according to the United Nations, which is making its own count of the civilian victims of the war launched by Russia on February 24, although it recognizes that its data is far below reality.
(In other news: Ukraine: Doctors Without Borders volunteer tells how the war is experienced)
This is due to the fact that information from locations where hostilities have been registered usually arrives late and several reports are pending verification.
EFE
April 11, 2022, 09:23 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#confirms #civilian #deaths #war #Ukraine
Leave a Reply