UN confirms 1,842 civilian deaths during the war in Ukraine

The United Nations Office for Human Rights today confirmed the death of 1,842 civilians in the war in Ukraine, of which at least 150 were children. The civilian victims who have been injured are 2,493, according to the data that the UN body has been able to corroborate.

The vast majority were hit by explosive weapons, both from missiles and bombardments..

Among the injured, some 250 are minors, according to the United Nations, which is making its own count of the civilian victims of the war launched by Russia on February 24, although it recognizes that its data is far below reality.

This is due to the fact that information from locations where hostilities have been registered usually arrives late and several reports are pending verification.

EFE