Monday, April 11, 2022
UN confirms 1,842 civilian deaths during the war in Ukraine

April 11, 2022
Ukraine

Firefighters search through the rubble of a destroyed apartment block in Ukraine.

Firefighters search through the rubble of a destroyed apartment block in Ukraine.

The agency confirmed that 150 children have died in the conflict.

The United Nations Office for Human Rights today confirmed the death of 1,842 civilians in the war in Ukraine, of which at least 150 were children. The civilian victims who have been injured are 2,493, according to the data that the UN body has been able to corroborate.

(Read here: Zelensky believes there are ‘tens of thousands’ dead in Mariupol)

The vast majority were hit by explosive weapons, both from missiles and bombardments..

Among the injured, some 250 are minors, according to the United Nations, which is making its own count of the civilian victims of the war launched by Russia on February 24, although it recognizes that its data is far below reality.

(In other news: Ukraine: Doctors Without Borders volunteer tells how the war is experienced)

This is due to the fact that information from locations where hostilities have been registered usually arrives late and several reports are pending verification.

See also  Tuesday.. An "expected" call between Biden and Putin

EFE

