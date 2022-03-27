UN chief Antonio Guterres on Saturday condemned the exchange of attacks between Yemen’s Houthi rebels and the Saudi-led coalition, urging “moderation” on parties to the seven-year conflict.

“The General Secretariat strongly condemns the recent escalation of the conflict in Yemen,” said UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

The wave of rebel attacks included the attack on an oil unit that caught fire near the Formula 1 circuit in Jeddah during Friday’s practice session. In response, the Saudi-led coalition launched air strikes on the Yemeni capital, where eight civilians were killed, according to the UN statement, and on the port city of Hodeidah.

Thousands of people marched in the Yemeni capital on Saturday to denounce the conflict, which the UN says has killed hundreds of thousands directly or indirectly and left millions on the brink of starvation.

