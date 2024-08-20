The UN Human Rights Office on Tuesday condemned the closure of 1,500 NGOs by the Nicaraguan authorities, which brings the number of banned private organizations, media outlets and universities in the country to more than 5,000 by 2022.

According to the office headed by High Commissioner Volker Türk, this massive closure of civil society organisations is “deeply alarming” and even more so in a country that has seen its civic space “severely eroded” in recent years.

Undue restrictions on freedom of religion are also said to be being applied by the Government of Nicaragua.something that is reflected in the fact that approximately half of the recently closed NGOs were religious associations.

“The serious impact of these measures on the rights to freedom of association and expression, as well as on religious freedom, makes the defence of human rights in Nicaragua increasingly difficult,” said UN spokesperson Liz Throssell.

He recalled that, of the Nicaraguan civil society organizations that still operate, Many have opted for self-censorship or dissolution amid restrictive laws limiting their activities.

In light of this situation, the Office reiterated its call to the Nicaraguan authorities to stop imposing restrictions on the country’s civic and democratic spaces and to guarantee respect for human rights, in accordance with their international obligations in this area.

Nicaragua has been experiencing a political and social crisis since April 2018which was accentuated after the controversial 2021 general elections, in which Daniel Ortega was re-elected for a fourth consecutive term, with his main contenders in prison, whom he later expelled from the country and deprived of their nationality.

Ortega seeks to ‘extirpate’ Nicaraguans’ love for his Church, according to historian

Sociologist, historian and former Minister of Education of Nicaragua Humberto Belli said this Monday that The Government headed by Daniel Ortega and his wife Rosario Murillo intends to “extirpate” the love for Christ and his Church from Nicaraguans.

In a writing titled “Why they persecute the Church so harshly” and published in the newspaper La Prensa, Belli, who was denationalized by the Nicaraguan authorities in February 2023, concluded “that beneath the political motivations, there is another more hidden and sinister one at work: the desire to eradicate in the population the love for Christ and his Church.”

The apostolic nuncio in Managua, Monsignor Waldemar Stanislaw Sommertag, the Nicaraguan bishops Silvio Báez, Rolando Álvarez and Isidoro Mora, and 136 priests from different dioceses in Nicaragua have been expelled from the country or forced into exile, according to a study released last week.

The fifth installment of the study “Nicaragua: A persecuted Church?”, by exiled Nicaraguan researcher Martha Patricia Molina, indicates that 245 religious leaders have been forced into exile or expelled from Nicaragua since the social and political crisis broke out in April 2018.

Of those 245 religious, one is a nuncio, three are bishops, 136 are priests belonging to different dioceses of Nicaragua, three are deacons, eleven are seminarians, and 91 are religious women or nuns, detailed the report, which covers the first half of this year.