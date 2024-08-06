UN Secretary General’s Office Condemns Killings of All Journalists, Including Stenin

The UN Secretary General’s office does not support the killing of journalists, including the death of Russian photojournalist Andrei Stenin, UN Secretary General spokesman Farhan Haq said RIA News.

“We condemn the killings of all journalists,” he said, commenting on Stenin’s death on the anniversary of the incident.

Stenin was killed on August 6, 2014, near the village of Gornyatsky in Donbass. His car was shot at by Ukrainian militants and later burned. Stenin was posthumously awarded the Order of Courage.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry demanded that UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay condemn the murder of war photojournalist Nikita Tsitsaga. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stressed that responding to cases of journalist murders is the direct responsibility of the UNESCO Director-General.