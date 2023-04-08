UN Human Rights condemned the disappearance of the activist Esthela Guadalupe Estrada Ávila, member of the group of relatives of disappeared persons “Luz de Esperanza” in Tlajomulco.

Esthela together with her mother Azulema Yadira Estrada, they started looking for their brother who disappeared in 2020.

However, on the night of March 29 Esthela was taken from her home in Tlajomulco by armed mendenounced the group.

The deputy representative of the UN-DH in Mexico, Jesús Peña Palacios, pointed out that it is worrying that the disappearance of Esthela Guadalupe occurred despite having protection measures.

“It is worrying that Esthela Guadalupe Estrada Ávila has disappeared despite having protection measures. This tells us about the difficult context in which those who defend human rights must carry out their work. The absence of adequate preventive and protection measures can result in a breach of the obligation to protect defenders.

It is important that they take carry out effective and timely search activities, with the necessary coordination between the search systems and for the administration of justice, which allow their whereabouts to be clarified as soon as possible,” declared Jesús Peña Palacios.

The UN-DH expressed its solidarity with the families and friends of Esthela Guadalupe Estrada Ávila.

Furthermore, the organization condemned the murders of the activists Gustavo Robles Taboada and Eustacio Alcalá Díaz.

Gustavo Robles defended the rights of the LGBT community and within this framework promoted various initiatives in the state of Morelos, he was assassinated on March 28, 2023, in the municipality of Cuautla, Morelos.

Eustacio Díaz was a Nahua defender of the territory and the environment, with his activism he managed to stop mining concessions delivered without respecting the right of his community to give their free consent, he was disappeared on April 1 and found lifeless on April 4.