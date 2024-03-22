The Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres | Photo: EFE/EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS

In a statement released this Friday (22), the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, expressed his “strongest condemnation” of the attack that took place in a shopping center on the outskirts of Moscow.

The attack, claimed by the terrorist group Islamic State (IS), resulted in the death of at least 40 people and left more than 100 injured.

Guterres conveyed in his statement “his deep condolences to the bereaved families and to the people and government of the Russian Federation”, wishing “a speedy recovery to the injured”.

The attack, carried out by gunmen dressed in military gear, targeted a concert hall in Krasnogorsk, a suburb of Moscow, where a concert was about to begin.

The Federal Security Service (FSB) reported that the criminals invaded the place and began an armed attack against those present. The attack took place at Crocus City Hall and was followed by fires in the area.

Guterres' statement received criticism from Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

The Argentine government also expressed its condemnation of what it classified as a terrorist attack.

“Argentina expresses its strong condemnation and repudiation of the terrorist attack carried out today at the Crocus City Hall concert hall, near the city of Moscow,” the Argentine Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

“Furthermore, Argentina expresses its condolences and solidarity with the families of the numerous fatal victims, while at the same time expressing its hope for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the document concluded.