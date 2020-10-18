UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned the hostilities and strikes on populated areas during the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh. About it it says in the statement of the representative of the secretary general Stephane Dujarrick.

“The Secretary General condemns all attacks on populated areas affected by the conflict,” the message says. The death of civilians, including children, is called unacceptable, as it happened as a result of the strike on the city of Ganja.

As noted, Guterres “deeply regrets that the parties for a long time ignored repeated calls for an immediate end to hostilities.” The Secretary General calls on the parties to act in accordance with international humanitarian law and expects the parties to comply with the ceasefire obligations, Dujarrick said.

Earlier it became known that the Armenian Defense Ministry showed on video the offensive of Azerbaijani troops after the announcement of a humanitarian truce.

Armenia and Azerbaijan made a decision on a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh for humanitarian reasons from October 18 at 00:00 local time. The battles between the united forces of Armenia and the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) against Azerbaijan have been going on for three weeks already. Turkey is participating in the hostilities, although earlier Baku and Ankara denied this fact.

In 1991, Nagorno-Karabakh, the majority of whose population were Armenians, declared independence from Azerbaijan. Baku tried to return the region by force, after which the war broke out. In 1994, Azerbaijan, Armenia and the unrecognized NKR signed a truce. Military operations are resumed periodically.