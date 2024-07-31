New York (Union)

The United Nations expressed its deep concern yesterday over the Israeli army’s attack on densely populated areas in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

In a statement, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric called on both sides to exercise maximum restraint and called for tensions not to escalate further.

Dujarric stressed in his statement that all parties are obligated to fulfill their obligations under international law.

He said that the parties must fully implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701, stressing at the same time that the conflict must end immediately.

The day before yesterday, an Israeli airstrike targeted the Haret Hreik area in the southern suburbs of Beirut, killing three people, a woman and two children, and wounding 74 others, most of whom were treated, with 65 being discharged from hospitals and 9 still needing hospitalization, five of whom are in critical condition.

The rubble removal operations are still ongoing to search for missing persons.

The Israeli army announced that it had launched a “targeted attack” on a leader in the Lebanese Hezbollah.

For days, expectations of a major Israeli escalation have been increasing, following the killing of 12 people last Saturday, when a missile fell on the town of Majdal Shams in the Syrian Golan Heights, which Israel has occupied since 1967.

In turn, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati called on the Lebanese to unite and show solidarity, after Israel’s attack on the southern suburb, and demanded the immediate implementation of Resolution 1701 in full, and announced that the bombing of the suburb is a bombing of the calming efforts, at the beginning of a cabinet session held yesterday morning at the government palace.

Mikati continued: “We will remain in constant contact with Lebanon’s friends to prevent matters from getting worse, and to work to prevent the situation from worsening, which portends serious dangers that will have major repercussions.”

Lebanon announced yesterday its intention to file a new complaint against Israel before the United Nations Security Council, and revealed a government plan in place in the event of a large displacement if the escalation continues.

Following a cabinet session, Minister of Information Ziad Makary announced, during a press conference, “keeping government sessions open.”

He continued: “We do not want war, and government efforts are focused on diplomacy, and the government plan is ready in the event of a large displacement in Lebanon,” without providing details.

Minister Makari added that the possibilities are open, and submitting a complaint to the Security Council has become a traditional issue and a serious diplomatic effort to prevent matters from getting worse.