Tripoli (Agencies)

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya issued a statement yesterday expressing its deep regret over the situation in Libya as a result of unilateral decisions, announcing its intention to hold an emergency meeting to resolve the central bank crisis that caused political tension that led to the eastern authorities halting oil production and exports.

The statement said, “The mission intends to hold an emergency meeting attended by the parties concerned with the crisis of the Central Bank of Libya to reach a consensus based on political agreements and applicable laws, and on the principle of the independence of the Central Bank and ensuring the continuity of public service.”

The mission called on the United Nations to “suspend all unilateral decisions, immediately lift force majeure on the oil fields, stop escalation and refrain from using force, and ensure the safety of Central Bank employees.”

Meanwhile, the head of the Libyan Presidential Council, Mohamed Al-Menfi, called on the House of Representatives yesterday to return to the political agreement that it had frozen by a unilateral decision and to choose a governor for the Central Bank in a public and transparent legal session in consultation with the State Council.