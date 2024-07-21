Jerusalem (Al-Ittihad agencies)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his deep concern yesterday about the risk of further escalation in the Middle East, following the Israeli raids on the city of Hodeidah in western Yemen, calling on all parties to exercise maximum restraint.

This came in a statement to journalists issued by Guterres, published by the office of the UN envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, on its website.

According to the statement, “The Secretary-General of the United Nations is deeply concerned by reports of Israeli air strikes in and around the port of Hodeidah in Yemen.”

The day before yesterday, Israeli aircraft launched airstrikes targeting the port of Hodeidah, its fuel tanks, and the power station, killing 6 people, leaving 3 missing, and injuring 80 others with various burns, according to Yemeni medical sources.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army said yesterday that it intercepted a ground-to-ground missile coming from Yemen before it entered Israel, adding that the missile approached Israel from the Red Sea. The army announced that air raid sirens went off early in the city of Eilat yesterday, prompting residents to flee to shelters.

In another context, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with the negotiating team in the Gaza agreement talks yesterday, before leaving for the United States, in an attempt to announce Tel Aviv’s response to the prisoner exchange deal with the Palestinian factions, according to the Times of Israel. The newspaper quoted the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation “Kan” as saying: “Efforts are underway to approve the ceasefire agreement.”

Netanyahu’s visit abroad is facing severe criticism inside Israel, where demonstrators have demanded that Netanyahu not leave the country until an agreement is reached on the release of the hostages.

At the beginning of last June, Biden presented the terms of the deal that Israel had offered him to stop the fighting and release all the kidnapped, and the factions accepted it at the time.

But Netanyahu added new conditions that Defense Minister Yoav Galant and Mossad chief David Barnea said would hinder a deal.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office announced that Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with US President Joe Biden tomorrow, Tuesday, while the two leaders were initially expected to meet today. Media reports said that the discussions are expected to focus mainly on efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners. Netanyahu will address both houses of the US Congress next Wednesday regarding Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

On the ground, Israeli shelling yesterday of the Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip resulted in the deaths of at least 7 people, including women and children, according to local sources.

The Israeli strikes, between Saturday and dawn yesterday, resulted in 44 Palestinian deaths in various areas of the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian News Agency.

The agency added that the Israeli bombing destroyed a number of homes in the Nuseirat camp in the middle of the Strip, and rescuers said: “An air strike on a multi-story building led to several injuries.”