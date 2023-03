How did you feel about the content of this article?

Protesters demonstrate against the genocide of the Uighurs in London, in April 2021. | Photo: EFE/Cláudia Sacrest

The UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights urged China on Monday to immediately stop human rights violations in the Xinjiang region, home to the Muslim Uighur minority.

Several independent human rights organizations and the UN Human Rights Office itself have investigated and corroborated the Chinese state’s systematic abuses against Uyghurs in recent years.

With regard to minorities, the UN body also asks China to take the necessary measures to prevent nomadic pastoralists, including those of Tibetan origin, from continuing to be resettled and leave their ancestral lands.

It also asks that other rural residents not be forced to participate in programs to move to other areas of the countryside.

The Committee demands that the Chinese government strengthen its fight against corruption and provide channels for witnesses, activists and others to present allegations of corruption.

The body, which assessed the situation of economic, social and cultural rights in China and other countries at its last session in Geneva, on Monday issued its conclusions and recommendations, including – in the case of China – a call for a ban on measures such as forced labor.

Along these lines, it recommends the dismantling of all facilities that could be used for this purpose, whether public or private, including those that may exist locally, and the release of all persons subject to this condition.