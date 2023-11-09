High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said he witnessed “the doors of a living nightmare” in Rafah

On a visit to Rafah, Egypt, the UN (United Nations) commissioner for human rights, Volker Türk, stated on Wednesday (8.Nov.2023) that both Hamas and Israel committed war crimes in the conflict that has already killed 11,903 people, 10,473 Palestinians and 1,430 Israelis.

“The atrocities perpetrated by Palestinian armed groups on October 7 were heinous, brutal and shocking, they were war crimes – as was the continued holding of hostages.”said Türk.

The commissioner further stated that “Israel’s collective punishment of Palestinian civilians also constitutes a war crime, as does the illegal forced evacuation of civilians”.

In a statement to journalists, Türk made an appeal “urgently for the parties to reach an agreement on a ceasefire”, based on 3 critical points in relation to human rights: