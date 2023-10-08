Group must be accompanied by technicians from ministries; Janja had a meeting to discuss the topic, a priority for Lula

Technicians from UN arrive in Belém on Monday (9.Oct.2023) to evaluate the city as a possible host for COP30, a climate conference, in 2025. The group must be accompanied by technicians from ministries and the first lady Janja Lula da Silva. This is a priority for the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The visit is scheduled to end on Friday (Oct 13).

Janja met last week with the minister Jader Filho (Cities) to discuss the organization of the climate conference in 2 years. The theme has been recurring in the president’s speeches. In June, Lula declared that he would spare no effort to support the government of Pará and the city of Belém in holding COP30. However, he stated that the city will need a series of improvements to host the international event.

The UN group must prepare a report for Brazil (host country) with measures to adapt the city to the event.

The visit would take place in the middle of 2024. It was brought forward at the request of the Civil House, which coordinates the issue in the government. Alongside Janja, technicians from the department will accompany the UN team – the minister Rui Costa you shouldn’t go. Members of the Ministries of Environment and Tourism must also travel to Belém.

The nomination for the COP30 headquarters comes from the Caribbean and Latin American countries of the UN. There is already an agreement to support Belém made by Lula and Itamaraty, but the city of Pará needs to be officially confirmed at COP28, which will be held at the end of 2023, in the United Arab Emirates.

In the government, there are two wings:

those who fear that Brazil may lose the chance to host the event;

those who believe that the government is just getting ahead of itself and see no chance of another city hosting COP30.

As shown by the Power360, Belém has 12,115 hotel beds in all categories. The capital of Pará would need to at least quadruple its hotel capacity to meet the expected audience for the event in 2 years, which is around 50,000 visitors.

UN technicians will visit Belém after the Círio de Nazaré, a Catholic festival that is the biggest event in the state. It is held annually and brings together millions of people in a series of processions in honor of Our Lady of Nazareth. The 2023 party is this Sunday (8.Oct.2023).