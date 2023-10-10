The Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, created by the UN in 2021, reported this Tuesday that has already found “clear evidence” of possible war crimes committed by Palestinian militants and the Israeli army during the escalation of violence in which the region has been immersed since October 7.

In order to fulfill its mandate, which includes helping to bring those responsible for crimes to justice, The Commission assured that it will continue to collect evidence and investigate the current situation and individually identify those responsible. on both sides, of violations of international law, “both to those who directly commit international crimes and to those with command responsibility,” the three experts who make up the Commission said in a statement.

In the same way, They maintained that they will share the information collected with the relevant judicial authorities, “especially with the International Criminal Court, where the Prosecutor’s Office has already started an investigation into the situation in Palestine since 2021.”

“Reports that armed groups in Gaza shot hundreds of unarmed civilians are abhorrent and cannot be tolerated. Taking civilians hostage and using them as human shields are war crimes,” they said.

Women missing in Israel after attacks by the Hamas group.

On the other hand, they spoke out about the bombings that Israel unleashed on Gaza as retaliation for the violent incursion of Hamas militiamen into their country. “To the Commission is deeply concerned by Israel’s latest attack on Gaza and its announcement to completely lay siege to it and withhold the entry of water, food, electricity and fuel, which will undoubtedly cost civilians their lives, and constitutes collective punishment,” they added.

Faced with this situation, as a result of which in less than four days more than 1,500 people have died, more than 6,000 were injured and another 188,000 displaced, The Commission called on Israel and Palestinian armed groups to strictly comply with international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

The only path to an end to violence and sustainable peace is to address the root causes of conflict

In addition, Experts called for the release of all hostages held by Hamas and recalled that persons deprived of their liberty must be protected from murder, torture, cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment and sexual violence, as stipulated by international law.

Finally, they ratified one of the conclusions of their work prior to this violent escalation: “The only path to an end to violence and sustainable peace is to address the fundamental causes of the conflict, which includes ending the illegal occupation of Palestinian territory. and recognize the right of its people to self-determination.”

Hamas attack in Israel

What is this Commission of Inquiry?

The Commission is a mechanism composed of three commissioners, and their work team, which the UN Human Rights Council gave the mandate to investigate all alleged violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law in Israel and Palestine before and after April 13, 2021, when the Israelis closed the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem, where Palestinians gather during Ramadan, which had just begun.

From that day on, protests broke out that were harshly repressed.

The same way, The Council asked the Commission to investigate “all the causes underlying the recurring tensions, instability and prolongation of the conflict, including systematic discrimination and repression based on national, ethnic, racial or religious identity.”

The three experts that have formed it since its inception are the South African Navy Pillay, the Indian Miloon Kothari and the Australian Chris Sidoti. It is chaired by Pillay, who was also UN High Commissioner for Human Rights between 2008 and 2014.

Photo: RONALDO SCHEMIDT. AFP

What conclusions has the Commission reached?

The Commission has presented three reports since its creation. In the first, published on June 7, 2022, the experts concluded that The occupation of the Palestinian territories by Israel, and the discrimination to which its population is subjected, “are the main causes of recurrent tensions, instability and the prolongation of the conflict in the region.”

In the second, which was disclosed on October 20, 2022, the Commission assured that it had reasonable grounds to conclude that the occupation of the Palestinian territories is illegal, in accordance with international law, due to its persistence over time and the policies of annexation by the Israeli Government.

In their most recent report, published on June 8, the experts concluded that authorities were violating the rights of civil society and journalists in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories. They also referred to the categorization of several NGOs as “terrorist” or “illegal,” which restricted the exercise of the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

Israel opposed the creation of the Commission from the beginning, has never cooperated with it and has not allowed it access to Israel or the occupied Palestinian territories. In fact, he has called it the “commission of inquiry against Israel,” accused it of using “anti-Semitic moles,” and denied it all legitimacy.

Why are you investigating this crisis that has only just begun?

One of the main arguments put forward by the States that voted against the creation of this mechanism is precisely the reason why the Commission can investigate this escalation: it is about the breadth of the mandate given to him by the Human Rights Council.

In the resolution that created it, the Council asks the Commission to investigate violations and abuses of international law “in the period leading up to April 13, 2021 and since then”, which It gives it jurisdiction to gather evidence in this new escalation, since it is a structural conflict.

So far there has been no known reaction from Israel to the Commission’s statement. The one he did answer was that of Volker Türk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, who On Tuesday morning he assured that laying siege to Gaza, as ordered by the Israeli Government, could constitute a war crime.

In a statement, Israel rejected that Türk had not referred to the Hamas incursion, and to the movement itself, as “terrorist.” something that the Commission did not do either. Additionally, he blamed the Palestinian armed group for everything that happens in its territory and in Gaza and assured that the only target of its army is terrorists, “while Hamas uses the local population and the hostages as a human shield.”

Israel also called for the international community to demand the immediate release of the hostages in Gaza, something both the Commission and Türk did vehemently in their respective statements.

Carmen Lucía Castaño

For the time

Geneva