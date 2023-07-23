Home page politics

From: Bernhard Potter

Burnt trees on the Mediterranean (symbolic image) © Nicolas Economou/Imago

Record temperatures on the Mediterranean Sea and in the southern United States are moving the public.

The weather patterns correspond exactly to the warnings of the UN Climate Council IPCC: “The Mediterranean Sea is a climate change hotspot” and more vulnerable than few regions in the world.

The current heatwaves in Europe and North America are causing high temperatures and major concerns – but they are not unexpected for experts. Excessive heat around the Mediterranean Sea, heat records in the USA and expected high temperatures in Italy, France, Spain, Poland and Germany fit into the projections of the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). In its most recent reports, the panel warned of precisely these conditions.

The EU space agency ESA reported last week that a long-lasting and intense heatwave in Europe had “just begun”. In Sicily and Sardinia, the historic European heat record could be broken. It stands at 48.8 degrees, which were measured in Sicily in 2021. The high pressure area “Cerberus” caused dangerous heat in Italy, Greece, Spain and other Mediterranean countries.

The World Weather Organization (WMO) announced on Monday that it was checking whether there had actually been new records. The national meteorological and hydrological authorities reported to her “a number of daily and station-related temperature records”. In addition, some countries may have exceeded national maximum temperatures.

The Mediterranean is a hotspot for climate risks

The region around the Mediterranean is considered by scientists to be the focal point of global warming: “Because of its special combination of various strong climate risks and high vulnerability, the Mediterranean region is a hotspot for climate risks that are interconnected,” says an additional paper by the IPCC in the 6th assessment report. “The main economic sectors in the region (agriculture, fisheries, forestry, tourism) are highly vulnerable to climate risks.”

In 2022, for the first time, the IPCC assessed the region as a whole. He notes that:

the average temperature in the region has already risen by 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels, 20 percent more than the global average,

droughts have become more frequent and more intense, especially in the European part, precipitation has decreased by 12 percent,

the sea level has recently risen faster and faster by two to three millimeters a year,

the sea surface has warmed by 0.3 to 0.4 degrees per decade and the water has become more acidic,

around 40 million people live in areas affected by sea level rise,

The flow of water from rivers to the sea can be reduced by 5 to 70 percent and grain crops that depend on rain can be reduced by 64 percent.

Forest fire areas can double or almost triple.

IPCC: Adaptation hits “hard limits”

Adapting “natural and human systems” to these developments, the science panel warns, will “hit hard limits”. That means: getting to points where adaptation is no longer possible. Because the effects of droughts, heat waves, sea level rise, ocean warming and acidification would combine and reinforce each other. In some regions, new dikes could help with coastal protection. But that is expensive and at some point it is no longer enough.

Wolfgang Cramer is one of the main authors of the report and a scientist at the French institute IMBE, which studies the ecology of the Mediterranean Sea. He is not surprised that the reality in the Mediterranean is catching up with the forecasts: “That actually applies to all IPCC findings,” Cramer tells Table.Media. “Nature confirms our models.”

For him, the development in the Mediterranean is also “a reflection of the North-South conflict”, in which similar environmental conditions have very different consequences. Because “a small farmer in the Nile Delta is much less protected against the effects than, for example, a large farm in the Italian Po Valley that has an investor and EU agricultural policy behind it.”

Threatened by many factors

Overall, more intense heat and more frequent heat waves “threatened human well-being, economic activity, and also many ecosystems on land and in the ocean,” the report warns. More frequent heavy rain also endangers people and infrastructure through flooding. According to the IPCC, the Mediterranean region is particularly vulnerable because of a “unique combination of factors”:

A large and growing urban population with limited access to air conditioning,

More and more people living in areas threatened by sea level rise

Increasing water scarcity, already affecting 180 million people,

growing demand for water in agriculture,

High economic dependency on tourism, which suffers from climate change, but also from climate protection measures that could target air and cruise travel,

Loss of ecosystems in the ocean, wetlands, rivers and hinterland.

According to the report, climate change is also “probably” contributing to the migration movements in the Mediterranean region, where around 20,000 people have died fleeing since 2014. Climate changes in West and Sub-Saharan Africa could trigger refugee movements, but also impede people’s mobility. Insecurity in the food supply, to which climate change contributes, is one of the reasons for flight. However, despite a long drought, there is “no evidence of a direct causal connection” between climate change and the conflict in Syria.

USA: Heat and extreme rain fit into the picture

The long-lasting, unusual heat wave in the USA also fits into the projections of the climate researchers. The current record temperatures in the desert states of Arizona, California and New Mexico are part of an IPCC scenario that the IPCC assigned a “high probability” in its 6th assessment report.

“Climate risks from hydrological changes, including heat stress from increased humidity, extreme rainfall and more intense storms, are projected to intensify,” the report warns. The extreme precipitation in the north-east of the USA also fits into the picture that the IPCC experts have compiled for the report.

“Response delayed by misinformation”

The experts also note how hostile sentiment in sections of US society has delayed responses to the issues: “There is a high likelihood” that these risks have become more urgent to address because they have been delayed by “misinformation about climate science, which has created uncertainty and hampered risk identification.”