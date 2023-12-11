Home page politics

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock considers the final draft to be inadequate. © Hannes P. Albert/dpa

At the climate conference, Germany and other countries want to set an exit from coal, oil and gas as a goal in the fight against climate change. But there is no consensus.

Dubai – As expected, the World Climate Conference in Dubai went into extension on Tuesday. Conference President Sultan al-Jaber from the United Arab Emirates actually wanted to conclude the meeting of almost 200 states at 11 a.m. local time (8 a.m. CET). But the struggle for a final text continued.

On Monday evening, Al-Jaber, who is also the head of the state oil company, presented a draft that the EU, the federal government and dozens of other countries classified as disappointing and inadequate. Environmental associations also reacted overwhelmingly with outrage and called for improvements.

What is exciting is that the draft text no longer mentions the phase-out of coal, oil and gas demanded by more than 100 countries – unlike in previous versions. The UN meeting with around 97,000 participants began on November 30th.

Concerns about the exit decision

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said an extension would not be a problem for the European delegation. “We have time. And we are prepared to stay a little longer,” said the Green politician.

A number of countries have recently expressed concerns about a decision to phase out fossil fuels, including oil-rich Saudi Arabia, but also China, Iraq, India and Russia. dpa