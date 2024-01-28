UN chief Guterres calls on countries to continue supporting UNRWA

António Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations, on Sunday called on governments worldwide to continue supporting the UN Refugee Agency for Palestinians (UNRWA). International news agencies write this. Nine countries withdrew their support on Saturday over alleged involvement of UNRWA staff in the October 7 Hamas attack.

Guterres asked them to reconsider that decision so that the organization's activities do not come to a standstill. “The tens of thousands of men and women who work for UNRWA, many of whom find themselves in some of the most dangerous situations for humanitarian workers, should not be punished.” He also promised that “any UN employee involved in acts of terrorism will be held accountable, including through criminal prosecution.”

According to the UN chief, nine of the twelve employees allegedly involved in the Hamas attack were immediately fired. Another employee has died, and the identities of the other two have yet to be determined. UNRWA has launched an investigation into their alleged role in the attacks.

The Netherlands, like the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and Finland, also temporarily stopped support on Saturday. Minister Geoffrey van Leeuwen (Foreign Affairs, VVD) is awaiting the results of the investigation, a spokesperson said. “In the meantime, no more money will go to UNRWA, not even for new requests because of the situation there.”

